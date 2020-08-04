Video: Massive explosion causes widespread damage in Beirut, Lebanon

BEIRUT – Videos captured and shared on social media show a massive explosion that rocked Lebanon’s capital city Beirut on Tuesday.

The explosion reportedly flattened the city’s port and damaged buildings. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris.

Miles from the scene of the blast, balconies were knocked down, ceilings collapsed and windows were shattered.

This is a video filmed by someone who was standing on his balcony close to the port of #Beirut.



First you see big plumes of smoke followed by small explosions on ground level and finally an enormous explosion.



I hope the person who filmed this is safe. @akhbar pic.twitter.com/SMd94oreYO — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) August 4, 2020

Online videos show a column of smoke rising from the port area from what appeared to be an initial explosion, followed by a massive blast that sent up a mushroom cloud and a shock wave racing over the city.

Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut’s port inside an area where fireworks were stored.

BREAKING - First fireworks, then the mega blast in Beirut. pic.twitter.com/EfO6NxZD78 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) August 4, 2020

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. It came at a time when Lebanon is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in decades.

It also comes amid rising tensions between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group along Lebanon’s southern border.

WATCH: Aftermath of Beirut's massive explosion. Many feared dead pic.twitter.com/55siEnzLSU — BNO News (@BNONews) August 4, 2020

