Video: Massive explosion causes widespread damage in Beirut, Lebanon

Port-centered explosion reportedly causes miles of damage

Associated Press

A picture shows the scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. - A large explosion rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, an AFP correspondent said. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city. Its exact location was unknown.
BEIRUT – Videos captured and shared on social media show a massive explosion that rocked Lebanon’s capital city Beirut on Tuesday.

The explosion reportedly flattened the city’s port and damaged buildings. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris.

Miles from the scene of the blast, balconies were knocked down, ceilings collapsed and windows were shattered.

Online videos show a column of smoke rising from the port area from what appeared to be an initial explosion, followed by a massive blast that sent up a mushroom cloud and a shock wave racing over the city.

Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut’s port inside an area where fireworks were stored.

The cause of the blast was not immediately clear. It came at a time when Lebanon is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in decades.

It also comes amid rising tensions between Israel and the militant Hezbollah group along Lebanon’s southern border.

