Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on Aug. 12

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: Aug. 11, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 88,756; Death toll now at 6,264

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 11:27 a.m. on Aug. 12, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 20,405,098 -- an increase of more than 2 million since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 5,161,612 cases Brazil - 3,109,630 cases India - 2,329,638 cases Russia - 900,745 cases South Africa - 566,109 cases Mexico - 492,522 cases Peru - 489,680 cases Colombia - 410,453 cases Chile - 376,616 cases Iran - 333,699 cases

Since last week’s reporting (8 days ago): The U.S. remains #1 in the world and is reporting an increase of more than 443,000 cases since last week. Brazil remains #2 in the world and is reporting an increase of nearly 360,000 cases since last week. India remains #3 in the world but is reporting the largest increase of the countries listed above, recording nearly 474,000 additional COVID-19 cases since last week.

Colombia jumped from #9 to #8 in the world, reporting an increase of 83,000 additional COVID-19 cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 744,211 -- an increase of nearly 50,000 since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 164,976 deaths Brazil - 103,026 deaths Mexico - 53,929 deaths United Kingdom - 46,791 deaths India - 46,091 deaths Italy - 35,225 deaths France - 30,358 deaths Spain - 28,581 deaths Peru - 21,501 deaths Iran - 18,988 deaths

Since last week’s reporting (8 days ago): The U.S. remains #1 in the world and is reporting an increase of nearly 9,500 additional deaths since last week. Brazil remains #2 in the world and is reporting an increase of more than 8,000 new deaths. Mexico remains #3 in the world and is reporting an increase of nearly 6,000 new deaths. India remains #5 in the world but is also reporting a significant increase of COVID-19 deaths since last week: more than 7,000.

Comparatively, Italy France and Spain have all been reporting low weekly increase of COVID-19 deaths in recent weeks. Italy is reporting an increase of 59 new deaths, France is reporting an increase of 61 new deaths and Spain is reporting an increase of 109 new deaths since last week.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

You can compare the data to last week’s report here.