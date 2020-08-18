Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on Aug. 18

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: Aug. 17, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 93,185; Death toll now at 6,325

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 10:27 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 21,927,114 -- an increase of more than 1.5 million since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 5,446,233 cases Brazil - 3,359,570 cases India - 2,702,742 cases Russia - 930,276 cases South Africa - 589,886 cases Peru - 541,493 cases Mexico - 525,733 cases Colombia - 476,660 cases Chile - 387,502 cases Spain - 359,082 cases

Since last week’s reporting (6 days ago): India saw the largest increase in cases since last week, reporting more than 370,000 additional COVID-19 cases. The U.S. remains #1 in the world and is reporting an increase of more than 284,000 cases. Brazil remains #2 in the world and is reporting an increase of nearly 250,000 new cases.

Peru jumped from #7 to #6 in the world, reporting an increase of over 50,000 additional COVID-19 cases. Spain reentered the top 10 countries with the highest case counts this week, replacing Iran as #10 in the world.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 775,000 -- an increase of over 30,000 since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 170,586 deaths Brazil - 108,536 deaths Mexico - 57,023 deaths India - 51,797 deaths United Kingdom - 41,454 deaths Italy - 35,400 deaths France - 30,434 deaths Spain - 28,646 deaths Peru - 26,481 deaths Iran - 19,972 deaths

Since last week’s reporting (6 days ago): The U.S. remains #1 in the world and is reporting an increase of over 5,500 new COVID-19 deaths. Brazil remains #2 in the world and is reporting an increase of 5,500 new deaths since last week. Mexico remains #3 in the world and is reporting an increase of more than 3,000 new deaths.

India jumped from #5 to #4 in the world, reporting an increase of more than 5,700 new deaths.

The U.K. is apparently reporting a decrease in COVID-19 deaths since last week -- the number has decreased by 5,300 deaths. It is unclear why this number has decreased.

Peru remains #9 in the world and is reporting an increase of nearly 5,000 new deaths.

In contrast, Italy, France and Spain have recently been reporting significantly low weekly increases of COVID-19 deaths: each are reporting 175, 76 and 65 new deaths since last week, respectively.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

You can compare the data to last week’s report here.