Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on Sept. 8

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: Sept. 7, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 107,371; Death toll now at 6,538

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 11:28 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 27,382,880 -- an increase of more than 1.8 million since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 6,306,412 cases India - 4,280,422 cases Brazil - 4,147,794 cases Russia - 1,032,354 cases Peru - 691,575 cases Colombia - 671,848 cases South Africa - 639,362 cases Mexico - 637,509 cases Spain - 525,549 cases Argentina - 488,007 cases

Since last week’s reporting: India jumped from #3 to #2 in the world, reporting an increase of nearly 590,000 new COVID-19 cases. The U.S. remains #1 in the world and is reporting an increase of nearly 270,000 new cases. Brazil is now #3 in the world and is reporting an increase of nearly 240,000 new cases.

Russia has surpassed one million cases for the first time this week. Colombia jumped from #7 to #6 in the world, reporting an increase of over 56,000 new cases since last week. Spain has been reporting larger weekly increases in recent weeks following months of improved virus containment.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 897,713 -- an increase of more than 46,000 since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 189,323 deaths Brazil - 126,960 deaths India - 72,775 deaths Mexico - 67,781 deaths United Kingdom - 41,673 deaths Italy - 35,563 deaths France - 34,746 deaths Peru - 29,976 deaths Spain - 29,516 deaths Iran - 22,542 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: India reported the most significant weekly increase of all countries over the last week, reporting nearly 7,500 new deaths in seven days.

The U.S. remains #1 in the world and is reporting an increase of over 5,600 new deaths. Brazil remains #2 in the world and is reporting an increase of over 5,500 new deaths.

France is reporting an increase of 4,000 new deaths since last week, according to the data. In recent weeks, France has been reporting significantly low increases in deaths (less than 200).

Mexico remains #4 in the world and is reporting an increase of over 3,300 new deaths since last week.

Peru jumped from #9 to #8 in the world, reporting an increase of more than 1,000 new deaths.

Spain was previously reporting low weekly increases of COVID-19 deaths (below 100) but has been reporting increases of over 200 in recent weeks as the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases. This week, Spain reported an increase of more than 400 new deaths.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

