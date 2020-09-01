Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on Sept. 1

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: Aug. 31, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 102,468; Death toll now at 6,480

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 11:28 a.m. on Sept. 1, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 25,533,086 -- an increase of more than 1.8 million since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 6,036,569 cases Brazil - 3,908,272 cases India - 3,691,166 cases Russia - 997,072 cases Peru - 652,037 cases South Africa - 627,041 cases Colombia - 615,094 cases Mexico - 599,560 cases Spain - 462,858 cases Argentina - 417,735 cases

Since last week’s reporting: India saw the largest increase of cases since last week, reporting more than 530,000 new COVID-19 cases. The U.S. remains #1 in the world and is reporting an increase of over 290,000 new cases since last week. Brazil remains #2 and is reporting an increase of over 285,000 new cases.

Peru jumped from #6 to #5 in the world, reporting an increase of more than 50,000 new cases since last week.

Colombia jumped from #8 to #7 in the world. Argentina has risen to #10 in the world, replacing Chile. Spain has been reporting larger weekly increases in recent weeks after months of improved virus containment.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 851,647 -- an increase of more than 37,000 since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 183,689 deaths Brazil - 121,381 deaths India - 65,288 deaths Mexico - 64,414 deaths United Kingdom - 41,589 deaths Italy - 35,483 deaths France - 30,666 deaths Spain - 29,094 deaths Peru - 28,944 deaths Iran - 21,672 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: India has jumped from #4 to #3 in the world, reporting an increase of nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 deaths since last week. The U.S. remains #1 and is reporting an increase of more than 6,300 new deaths. Brazil remains #2 and is reporting an increase of over 6,000 new deaths since last week.

Italy and France have been reporting significantly low weekly increases of COVID-19 deaths in recent weeks. Italy is reporting an increase of 42 deaths since last week. France is reporting an increase of 133 deaths. Spain was previously reporting low weekly increases of COVID-19 deaths (below 100) but has been reporting increases of over 200 in recent weeks as the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

You can compare the data to last week’s report here.