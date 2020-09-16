Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on Sept. 15

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: Sept. 15, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 113,183; Death toll now at 6,612

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 6:22 p.m. on Sept. 15, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 29,408,424 -- an increase of more than 2 million since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 6,601,337 cases India - 4,930,236 cases Brazil - 4,345,610 cases Russia - 1,069,873 cases Peru - 733,860 cases Colombia - 721,892 cases Mexico - 671,716 cases South Africa - 651,521 cases Spain - 603,167 cases Argentina - 565,446 cases

Since last week’s reporting: India saw the largest increase in COVID-19 cases of all countries within the last week, reporting nearly 650,000 new cases in seven days. The U.S. remains #1 in the world, reporting an increase of nearly 295,000 new cases. Brazil remains #3 in the world and is reporting over 197,000 new cases since last week.

Mexico jumped from #8 to #7 in the world, reporting an increase of over 34,000 new cases since last week. Spain has been reporting larger weekly increases in recent weeks following months of improved virus containment.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 931,167 -- an increase of more than 33,000 since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 195,637 deaths Brazil - 132,006 deaths India - 80,776 deaths Mexico - 71,049 deaths United Kingdom - 41,753 deaths Italy - 35,633 deaths France - 31,007 deaths Peru - 30,812 deaths Spain - 30,004 deaths Iran - 23,453 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: India saw the most significant weekly increase of all countries over the last week, reporting over 8,000 new deaths in seven days.

The U.S. remains #1 in the world and is reporting an increase of over 6,000 new deaths. Brazil remains #2 in the world and is reporting an increase of over 5,000 new deaths. Mexico remains #4 in the world and is reporting an increase of over 3,000 new deaths since last week.

According to the data, France is reporting over 3,000 fewer deaths than last week. On Sept. 8, the data showed an increase of over 4,000 new COVID-19 deaths in France over the period of one week -- which is uncharacteristic for the country, who was previously reporting low increases of fewer than 200 new deaths each week. It appears there was an issue with the reporting that has been corrected.

Spain was previously reporting low weekly increases of COVID-19 deaths (below 100) but has been reporting increases of over 200 in recent weeks as the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases. This week, Spain reported an increase of nearly 500 new deaths.

Italy continues to see significantly-low weekly increases of COVID-19 deaths, reporting only 70 new deaths since last Tuesday.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

You can compare the data to last week’s report here.