Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on Sept. 30

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 2:23 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 33,785,178 -- an increase of more than 4.3 million since Sept. 15.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 7,210,067 cases India - 6,225,763 cases Brazil - 4,777,522 cases Russia - 1,170,799 cases Colombia - 824,042 cases Peru - 811,768 cases Spain - 769,188 cases Mexico - 738,163 cases Argentina - 736,609 cases South Africa - 672,572 cases

Since our last report on Sept. 15: India saw the largest increase in COVID-19 cases of all countries over the last two weeks, reporting nearly 1.3 million new cases in 15 days. The U.S. remains #1 in the world, reporting an increase of over 600,000 new cases since Sept. 15. Brazil is also reporting a significant increase of 430,000 new cases over the last two weeks.

Colombia jumped from #6 to #5 in the world, reporting an increase of over 100,000 new cases. Spain jumped from #9 in the world to #7, reporting an increase of more than 166,000 new cases over the last two weeks. Argentina jumped from #10 to #9 in the world, reporting an increase of 171,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 1,010,147 -- an increase of nearly 79,000 since Sept. 15.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 206,494 deaths Brazil - 142,921 deaths India - 97,497 deaths Mexico - 77,163 deaths United Kingdom - 42,233 deaths Italy - 35,894 deaths Peru - 32,396 deaths France - 31,971 deaths Spain - 31,791 deaths Iran - 26,169 deaths

Since our last report on Sept. 15: India saw the most significant increase of all countries over the last two weeks, reporting over 16,000 new deaths in 15 days.

The U.S. remains #1 in the world and is reporting an increase of nearly 11,000 new deaths. Brazil remains #2 in the world and is also reporting an increase of nearly 11,000 new deaths. Mexico remains #4 in the world and is reporting an increase of over 6,000 new deaths since Sept. 15.

Peru jumped from #8 to #7 in the world, reporting an increase of over 1,500 new deaths since Sept. 15.

Spain was previously reporting low weekly increases of COVID-19 deaths (below 100) but has been reporting larger increases in recent weeks as the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases. This week, Spain reported an increase of over 1,700 new deaths. Iran is also reporting a significant increase of over 2,700 new deaths since Sept. 15.

Italy is still reporting significantly low increases in COVID-19 deaths, recording 261 deaths in the last 15 days.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

