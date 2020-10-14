Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on Oct. 14

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: Oct. 14, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 139,061; Death toll now at 6,941

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 12:23 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 38,304,172 -- an increase of 2.7 million since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 7,870,653 cases India - 7,239,389 cases Brazil - 5,113,628 cases Russia - 1,332,824 cases Colombia - 924,098 cases Argentina - 917,035 cases Spain - 908,056 cases Peru - 853,974 cases Mexico - 825,340 cases France - 820,017 cases

Since last week’s report: India saw the largest increase in COVID-19 cases of all countries in the last week, reporting over 550,000 new cases. The U.S. remains #1 in the world and is reporting an increase of over 400,000 new cases. Brazil remains #3 in the world and is reporting an increase of over 186,000 new cases. Russia remains #4 in the world and is reporting an increase of over 100,000 new cases since last Tuesday.

Argentina jumped from #8 to #6 in the world, reporting an increase of over 107,000 new cases since last Tuesday. The country has been rising in the ranks in recent weeks.

Spain jumped from #8 to #7 in the world, reporting an increase of more than 94,000 new cases. France has moved back into the top 10 countries as #10 in the world after months of slowed disease growth. Europe is currently experiencing a second wave of coronavirus spread.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 1,088,463 -- an increase of over 42,000 since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 216,169 deaths Brazil - 150,998 deaths India - 110,586 deaths Mexico - 84,420 deaths United Kingdom - 43,245 deaths Italy - 36,289 deaths Peru - 33,419 deaths Spain - 33,413 deaths France - 33,056 deaths Iran - 29,349 deaths

Since last week’s report: India saw the most significant increase in COVID-19 deaths of all countries over the last week, reporting over 7,000 new deaths since last Tuesday.

The U.S. remains #1 in the world and is reporting an increase of over 5,700 new COVID-19 deaths. Brazil remains #2 in the world and is reporting more than 4,000 new deaths. Mexico remains #4 in the world and is reporting an increase of over 2,500 new deaths since last week.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

You can compare the data to last week’s report here.