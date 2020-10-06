69ºF

Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on Oct. 6

Identifying the top 10 countries currently most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: Oct. 6, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 129,826; Death toll now at 6,838

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 12:23 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 35,567,574 -- an increase of 1.7 million since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

  1. United States - 7,467,186 cases
  2. India - 6,685,082 cases
  3. Brazil - 4,927,235 cases
  4. Russia - 1,231,277 cases
  5. Colombia - 862,158 cases
  6. Peru - 829,999 cases
  7. Spain - 813,412 cases
  8. Argentina - 809,728 cases
  9. Mexico - 789,780 cases
  10. South Africa - 682,215 cases

Since last week’s report: India saw the largest increase in COVID-19 cases of all countries in the last week, reporting nearly 460,000 new cases in seven days. The U.S. remains #1 in the world, reporting an increase of over 250,000 new cases. Brazil remains #3 in the world and is reporting an increase of nearly 150,000 new cases.

Argentina jumped from #9 to #8 in the world, reporting an increase of over 73,000 new cases. The country was previously ranked at #10 in the world last month.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 1,046,101 -- an increase of nearly 36,000 since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

  1. United States - 210,464 deaths
  2. Brazil - 146,675 deaths
  3. India - 103,569 deaths
  4. Mexico - 81,877 deaths
  5. United Kingdom - 42,535 deaths
  6. Italy - 36,030 deaths
  7. Peru - 32,834 deaths
  8. Spain - 32,486 deaths
  9. France - 32,382 deaths
  10. Iran - 27,419 deaths

Since last week’s report: India saw the most significant increase in COVID-19 deaths of all countries over the last week, reporting over 6,000 new deaths in seven days.

The U.S. remains #1 in the world and is reporting an increase of nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 deaths. Brazil remains #2 in the world and is reporting more than 3,700 new deaths. Mexico remains #4 in the world and is reporting an increase of over 4,700 new deaths since last Tuesday.

Spain jumped from #9 to #8 in the world, reporting an increase of nearly 700 new deaths since last week. Spain was previously reporting low weekly increases of COVID-19 deaths (below 100) but has been reporting larger increases in recent weeks as the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Italy is still reporting significantly low increases in COVID-19 deaths, recording 136 deaths in the last seven days.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

