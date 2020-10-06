Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on Oct. 6

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.
Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Data as of 12:23 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2020.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 35,567,574 -- an increase of 1.7 million since last week.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases
- United States - 7,467,186 cases
- India - 6,685,082 cases
- Brazil - 4,927,235 cases
- Russia - 1,231,277 cases
- Colombia - 862,158 cases
- Peru - 829,999 cases
- Spain - 813,412 cases
- Argentina - 809,728 cases
- Mexico - 789,780 cases
- South Africa - 682,215 cases
Since last week’s report: India saw the largest increase in COVID-19 cases of all countries in the last week, reporting nearly 460,000 new cases in seven days. The U.S. remains #1 in the world, reporting an increase of over 250,000 new cases. Brazil remains #3 in the world and is reporting an increase of nearly 150,000 new cases.
Argentina jumped from #9 to #8 in the world, reporting an increase of over 73,000 new cases. The country was previously ranked at #10 in the world last month.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 1,046,101 -- an increase of nearly 36,000 since last week.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths
- United States - 210,464 deaths
- Brazil - 146,675 deaths
- India - 103,569 deaths
- Mexico - 81,877 deaths
- United Kingdom - 42,535 deaths
- Italy - 36,030 deaths
- Peru - 32,834 deaths
- Spain - 32,486 deaths
- France - 32,382 deaths
- Iran - 27,419 deaths
Since last week’s report: India saw the most significant increase in COVID-19 deaths of all countries over the last week, reporting over 6,000 new deaths in seven days.
The U.S. remains #1 in the world and is reporting an increase of nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 deaths. Brazil remains #2 in the world and is reporting more than 3,700 new deaths. Mexico remains #4 in the world and is reporting an increase of over 4,700 new deaths since last Tuesday.
Spain jumped from #9 to #8 in the world, reporting an increase of nearly 700 new deaths since last week. Spain was previously reporting low weekly increases of COVID-19 deaths (below 100) but has been reporting larger increases in recent weeks as the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Italy is still reporting significantly low increases in COVID-19 deaths, recording 136 deaths in the last seven days.
All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.
