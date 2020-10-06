Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on Oct. 6

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 12:23 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 35,567,574 -- an increase of 1.7 million since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 7,467,186 cases India - 6,685,082 cases Brazil - 4,927,235 cases Russia - 1,231,277 cases Colombia - 862,158 cases Peru - 829,999 cases Spain - 813,412 cases Argentina - 809,728 cases Mexico - 789,780 cases South Africa - 682,215 cases

Since last week’s report: India saw the largest increase in COVID-19 cases of all countries in the last week, reporting nearly 460,000 new cases in seven days. The U.S. remains #1 in the world, reporting an increase of over 250,000 new cases. Brazil remains #3 in the world and is reporting an increase of nearly 150,000 new cases.

Argentina jumped from #9 to #8 in the world, reporting an increase of over 73,000 new cases. The country was previously ranked at #10 in the world last month.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 1,046,101 -- an increase of nearly 36,000 since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 210,464 deaths Brazil - 146,675 deaths India - 103,569 deaths Mexico - 81,877 deaths United Kingdom - 42,535 deaths Italy - 36,030 deaths Peru - 32,834 deaths Spain - 32,486 deaths France - 32,382 deaths Iran - 27,419 deaths

Since last week’s report: India saw the most significant increase in COVID-19 deaths of all countries over the last week, reporting over 6,000 new deaths in seven days.

The U.S. remains #1 in the world and is reporting an increase of nearly 4,000 new COVID-19 deaths. Brazil remains #2 in the world and is reporting more than 3,700 new deaths. Mexico remains #4 in the world and is reporting an increase of over 4,700 new deaths since last Tuesday.

Spain jumped from #9 to #8 in the world, reporting an increase of nearly 700 new deaths since last week. Spain was previously reporting low weekly increases of COVID-19 deaths (below 100) but has been reporting larger increases in recent weeks as the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Italy is still reporting significantly low increases in COVID-19 deaths, recording 136 deaths in the last seven days.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

