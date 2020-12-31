WATCH: New Zealand rings in 2021 with fireworks display

New Zealand was one of the first to celebrate the end of 2020 on Thursday -- and they sent the year out with a bang.

The Pacific Island nation celebrated with a five-minute fireworks display and light show in Auckland. Watch the spectacular show in the video player above.

This New Year’s Eve is being celebrated like no other, with pandemic restrictions limiting crowds and many people bidding farewell to a year they’d prefer to forget.

