Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on Jan. 24, 2021

The coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.
Each week, we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Data as of 12:22 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2021.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 98,954,912 -- an increase of nearly 4.2 million since last week.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases
- United States - 25,031,463 COVID cases
- India - 10,654,533 COVID cases
- Brazil - 8,816,254 COVID cases
- Russia - 3,679,247 COVID cases
- United Kingdom - 3,657,826 COVID cases
- France - 3,094,017 COVID cases
- Spain - 2,499,560 COVID cases
- Italy - 2,466,813 COVID cases
- Turkey - 2,429,605 COVID cases
- Germany - 2,146,030 COVID cases
- Colombia - 2,002,969 COVID cases
- Argentina - 1,862,192 COVID cases
- Mexico - 1,752,347 COVID cases
- Poland - 1,475,445 COVID cases
- South Africa - 1,404,839 COVID cases
Since our last report: Spain jumped from #9 to #7 in the world over the last week. South Africa reentered the world’s top #15, replacing Iran as #15.
All remaining countries listed above reported an increase in virus cases, but have each maintained their ranking over the last seven days.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 2,124,685 -- an increase of more than 98,000 since last week.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths
- United States - 417,902 COVID deaths
- Brazil - 216,445 COVID deaths
- India - 153,339 COVID deaths
- Mexico - 149,084 COVID deaths
- United Kingdom - 98,128 COVID deaths
- Italy - 85,461 COVID deaths
- France - 73,019 COVID deaths
- Russia - 68,397 COVID deaths
- Iran - 57,383 COVID deaths
- Spain - 55,441 COVID deaths
- Germany - 52,154 COVID deaths
- Colombia - 50,982 COVID deaths
- Argentina - 46,737 COVID deaths
- South Africa - 40,574 COVID deaths
- Peru - 39,274 COVID deaths
Since our last report: Germany rose on the global list again for a second week in a row, jumping from #12 to #11 in the world. South Africa also jumped from #15 to #14 in the world.
The remaining countries listed above have all reported an increase in virus deaths, but have each maintained their ranking over the last seven days.
All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.
