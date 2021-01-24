Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on Jan. 24, 2021

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Chinese women dressed in traditional costumes and wearing masks visit a popular shopping street in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. A year after it was locked down to contain the spread of coronavirus, the central Chinese city of Wuhan has largely returned to normal, even as China continues to battle outbreaks elsewhere in the country. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

The coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

Each week, we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 12:22 p.m. on Jan. 24, 2021.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 98,954,912 -- an increase of nearly 4.2 million since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 25,031,463 COVID cases India - 10,654,533 COVID cases Brazil - 8,816,254 COVID cases Russia - 3,679,247 COVID cases United Kingdom - 3,657,826 COVID cases France - 3,094,017 COVID cases Spain - 2,499,560 COVID cases Italy - 2,466,813 COVID cases Turkey - 2,429,605 COVID cases Germany - 2,146,030 COVID cases Colombia - 2,002,969 COVID cases Argentina - 1,862,192 COVID cases Mexico - 1,752,347 COVID cases Poland - 1,475,445 COVID cases South Africa - 1,404,839 COVID cases

Since our last report: Spain jumped from #9 to #7 in the world over the last week. South Africa reentered the world’s top #15, replacing Iran as #15.

All remaining countries listed above reported an increase in virus cases, but have each maintained their ranking over the last seven days.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 2,124,685 -- an increase of more than 98,000 since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 417,902 COVID deaths Brazil - 216,445 COVID deaths India - 153,339 COVID deaths Mexico - 149,084 COVID deaths United Kingdom - 98,128 COVID deaths Italy - 85,461 COVID deaths France - 73,019 COVID deaths Russia - 68,397 COVID deaths Iran - 57,383 COVID deaths Spain - 55,441 COVID deaths Germany - 52,154 COVID deaths Colombia - 50,982 COVID deaths Argentina - 46,737 COVID deaths South Africa - 40,574 COVID deaths Peru - 39,274 COVID deaths

Since our last report: Germany rose on the global list again for a second week in a row, jumping from #12 to #11 in the world. South Africa also jumped from #15 to #14 in the world.

The remaining countries listed above have all reported an increase in virus deaths, but have each maintained their ranking over the last seven days.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

