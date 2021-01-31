Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on Jan. 31, 2021

The coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.
Each week, we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Data as of 10:22 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2021.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 102,691,967 -- an increase of more than 3.7 million since last week.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases
- United States - 26,077,663 COVID cases
- India - 10,746,174 COVID cases
- Brazil - 9,176,975 COVID cases
- Russia - 3,808,348 COVID cases
- United Kingdom - 3,806,993 COVID cases
- France - 3,236,840 COVID cases
- Spain - 2,743,119 COVID cases
- Italy - 2,541,783 COVID cases
- Turkey - 2,470,901 COVID cases
- Germany - 2,224,911 COVID cases
- Colombia - 2,086,806 COVID cases
- Argentina - 1,922,264 COVID cases
- Mexico - 1,857,230 COVID cases
- Poland - 1,513,385 COVID cases
- South Africa - 1,449,236 COVID cases
Since our last report: All countries listed above reported an increase in virus cases, but have each maintained their ranking over the last seven days.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 2,222,403 -- an increase of more than 97,700 since last week.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths
- United States - 439,587 COVID deaths
- Brazil - 223,945 COVID deaths
- Mexico - 158,074 COVID deaths
- India - 154,274 COVID deaths
- United Kingdom - 105,777 COVID deaths
- Italy - 88,279 COVID deaths
- France - 76,006 COVID deaths
- Russia - 72,029 COVID deaths
- Spain - 58,319 COVID deaths
- Iran - 57,959 COVID deaths
- Germany - 57,152 COVID deaths
- Colombia - 53,650 COVID deaths
- Argentina - 47,931 COVID deaths
- South Africa - 43,951 COVID deaths
- Peru - 40,857 COVID deaths
Since our last report: Mexico jumped from #4 to #3 in the world, surpassing India in virus deaths. Spain jumped from #10 to #9 in the world, surpassing Iran.
The remaining countries listed above have all reported an increase in virus deaths, but have each maintained their ranking over the last seven days.
All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.
