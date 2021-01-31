Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on Jan. 31, 2021

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Jan. 31, 2021

Each week, we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 10:22 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2021.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 102,691,967 -- an increase of more than 3.7 million since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 26,077,663 COVID cases India - 10,746,174 COVID cases Brazil - 9,176,975 COVID cases Russia - 3,808,348 COVID cases United Kingdom - 3,806,993 COVID cases France - 3,236,840 COVID cases Spain - 2,743,119 COVID cases Italy - 2,541,783 COVID cases Turkey - 2,470,901 COVID cases Germany - 2,224,911 COVID cases Colombia - 2,086,806 COVID cases Argentina - 1,922,264 COVID cases Mexico - 1,857,230 COVID cases Poland - 1,513,385 COVID cases South Africa - 1,449,236 COVID cases

Since our last report: All countries listed above reported an increase in virus cases, but have each maintained their ranking over the last seven days.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 2,222,403 -- an increase of more than 97,700 since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 439,587 COVID deaths Brazil - 223,945 COVID deaths Mexico - 158,074 COVID deaths India - 154,274 COVID deaths United Kingdom - 105,777 COVID deaths Italy - 88,279 COVID deaths France - 76,006 COVID deaths Russia - 72,029 COVID deaths Spain - 58,319 COVID deaths Iran - 57,959 COVID deaths Germany - 57,152 COVID deaths Colombia - 53,650 COVID deaths Argentina - 47,931 COVID deaths South Africa - 43,951 COVID deaths Peru - 40,857 COVID deaths

Since our last report: Mexico jumped from #4 to #3 in the world, surpassing India in virus deaths. Spain jumped from #10 to #9 in the world, surpassing Iran.

The remaining countries listed above have all reported an increase in virus deaths, but have each maintained their ranking over the last seven days.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

