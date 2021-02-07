Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on Feb. 7, 2021

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

Each week, we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 3:22 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2021.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 106,008,375 -- an increase of more than 3.3 million since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 26,986,827 COVID cases India - 10,826,363 COVID cases Brazil - 9,447,165 COVID cases United Kingdom - 3,957,123 COVID cases Russia - 3,923,461 COVID cases France - 3,395,981 COVID cases Spain - 2,941,990 COVID cases Italy - 2,636,738 COVID cases Turkey - 2,531,456 COVID cases Germany - 2,291,599 COVID cases Colombia - 2,151,207 COVID cases Argentina - 1,976,689 COVID cases Mexico - 1,926,080 COVID cases Poland - 1,550,255 COVID cases South Africa - 1,473,700 COVID cases

Since our last report: The United Kingdom rose from #5 to #4 in the world, surpassing Russia.

All remaining countries listed above reported an increase in virus cases, but have each maintained their ranking over the last seven days.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 2,313,677 -- an increase of more than 91,200 since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 463,188 COVID deaths Brazil - 230,034 COVID deaths Mexico - 165,786 COVID deaths India - 154,996 COVID deaths United Kingdom - 112,681 COVID deaths Italy - 91,273 COVID deaths France - 79,111 COVID deaths Russia - 75,430 COVID deaths Germany - 61,602 COVID deaths Spain - 61,386 COVID deaths Iran - 58,469 COVID deaths Colombia - 55,693 COVID deaths Argentina - 49,110 COVID deaths South Africa - 46,180 COVID deaths Peru - 42,121 COVID deaths

Since our last report: Germany jumped from #11 to #9 in the world.

The remaining countries listed above have all reported an increase in virus deaths, but have each maintained their ranking over the last seven days.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

