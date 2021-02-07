Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on Feb. 7, 2021

The coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.
LOCAL: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Feb. 7, 2021
Each week, we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Data as of 3:22 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2021.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 106,008,375 -- an increase of more than 3.3 million since last week.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases
- United States - 26,986,827 COVID cases
- India - 10,826,363 COVID cases
- Brazil - 9,447,165 COVID cases
- United Kingdom - 3,957,123 COVID cases
- Russia - 3,923,461 COVID cases
- France - 3,395,981 COVID cases
- Spain - 2,941,990 COVID cases
- Italy - 2,636,738 COVID cases
- Turkey - 2,531,456 COVID cases
- Germany - 2,291,599 COVID cases
- Colombia - 2,151,207 COVID cases
- Argentina - 1,976,689 COVID cases
- Mexico - 1,926,080 COVID cases
- Poland - 1,550,255 COVID cases
- South Africa - 1,473,700 COVID cases
Since our last report: The United Kingdom rose from #5 to #4 in the world, surpassing Russia.
All remaining countries listed above reported an increase in virus cases, but have each maintained their ranking over the last seven days.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 2,313,677 -- an increase of more than 91,200 since last week.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths
- United States - 463,188 COVID deaths
- Brazil - 230,034 COVID deaths
- Mexico - 165,786 COVID deaths
- India - 154,996 COVID deaths
- United Kingdom - 112,681 COVID deaths
- Italy - 91,273 COVID deaths
- France - 79,111 COVID deaths
- Russia - 75,430 COVID deaths
- Germany - 61,602 COVID deaths
- Spain - 61,386 COVID deaths
- Iran - 58,469 COVID deaths
- Colombia - 55,693 COVID deaths
- Argentina - 49,110 COVID deaths
- South Africa - 46,180 COVID deaths
- Peru - 42,121 COVID deaths
Since our last report: Germany jumped from #11 to #9 in the world.
The remaining countries listed above have all reported an increase in virus deaths, but have each maintained their ranking over the last seven days.
All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.
