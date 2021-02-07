13ºF

Ad

World

Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on Feb. 7, 2021

Identifying the top 15 countries currently most affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Coronavirus Pandemic, Global News, Global Pandemic, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Deaths, Johns Hopkins University, Data, COVID-19 Data, World, Pandemic, Global Coronavirus, Global COVID-19, COVID, World News
FILE - In this Monday, June 22, 2020 file photo, a sign requests people to stay two meters apart to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is displayed in front of "Out of Order" a 1989 red phone box sculpture by British artist David Mach, in London. So far in the vaccine race UK vaccination stats have a rate of 15 percent compared to some 3 percent in the EU bloc. The EU has already lost some 480,000 citizens to the pandemic in a bloc of 450 million with more fatalities mounting by the day. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
FILE - In this Monday, June 22, 2020 file photo, a sign requests people to stay two meters apart to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is displayed in front of "Out of Order" a 1989 red phone box sculpture by British artist David Mach, in London. So far in the vaccine race UK vaccination stats have a rate of 15 percent compared to some 3 percent in the EU bloc. The EU has already lost some 480,000 citizens to the pandemic in a bloc of 450 million with more fatalities mounting by the day. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Feb. 7, 2021

Each week, we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 3:22 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2021.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 106,008,375 -- an increase of more than 3.3 million since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

  1. United States - 26,986,827 COVID cases
  2. India - 10,826,363 COVID cases
  3. Brazil - 9,447,165 COVID cases
  4. United Kingdom - 3,957,123 COVID cases
  5. Russia - 3,923,461 COVID cases
  6. France - 3,395,981 COVID cases
  7. Spain - 2,941,990 COVID cases
  8. Italy - 2,636,738 COVID cases
  9. Turkey - 2,531,456 COVID cases
  10. Germany - 2,291,599 COVID cases
  11. Colombia - 2,151,207 COVID cases
  12. Argentina - 1,976,689 COVID cases
  13. Mexico - 1,926,080 COVID cases
  14. Poland - 1,550,255 COVID cases
  15. South Africa - 1,473,700 COVID cases

Since our last report: The United Kingdom rose from #5 to #4 in the world, surpassing Russia.

Ad

All remaining countries listed above reported an increase in virus cases, but have each maintained their ranking over the last seven days.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 2,313,677 -- an increase of more than 91,200 since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

  1. United States - 463,188 COVID deaths
  2. Brazil - 230,034 COVID deaths
  3. Mexico - 165,786 COVID deaths
  4. India - 154,996 COVID deaths
  5. United Kingdom - 112,681 COVID deaths
  6. Italy - 91,273 COVID deaths
  7. France - 79,111 COVID deaths
  8. Russia - 75,430 COVID deaths
  9. Germany - 61,602 COVID deaths
  10. Spain - 61,386 COVID deaths
  11. Iran - 58,469 COVID deaths
  12. Colombia - 55,693 COVID deaths
  13. Argentina - 49,110 COVID deaths
  14. South Africa - 46,180 COVID deaths
  15. Peru - 42,121 COVID deaths

Since our last report: Germany jumped from #11 to #9 in the world.

The remaining countries listed above have all reported an increase in virus deaths, but have each maintained their ranking over the last seven days.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

Compare the data above to last week’s report right here

Ad

Click here for the latest coronavirus news

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: