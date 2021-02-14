Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on Feb. 14, 2021

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

Each week, we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 2:24 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2021.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 108,715,375 -- an increase of more than 2.7 million since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 27,616,922 COVID cases India - 10,904,940 COVID cases Brazil - 9,809,754 COVID cases United Kingdom - 4,049,905 COVID cases Russia - 4,026,506 COVID cases France - 3,467,884 COVID cases Spain - 3,056,035 COVID cases Italy - 2,721,879 COVID cases Turkey - 2,586,183 COVID cases Germany - 2,341,665 COVID cases Colombia - 2,190,116 COVID cases Argentina - 2,021,553 COVID cases Mexico - 1,988,695 COVID cases Poland - 1,588,955 COVID cases Iran - 1,518,263 COVID cases

Since our last report: Iran jumped up to #15 in the world, replacing South Africa.

All remaining countries listed above reported an increase in virus cases, but have each maintained their ranking over the last seven days.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 2,397,312 -- an increase of more than 83,600 since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 484,997 COVID deaths Brazil - 238,532 COVID deaths Mexico - 173,771 COVID deaths India - 155,642 COVID deaths United Kingdom - 117,386 COVID deaths Italy - 93,577 COVID deaths France - 80,961 COVID deaths Russia - 78,825 COVID deaths Germany - 65,016 COVID deaths Spain - 64,747 COVID deaths Iran - 58,945 COVID deaths Colombia - 57,425 COVID deaths Argentina - 50,188 COVID deaths South Africa - 47,899 COVID deaths Peru - 43,491 COVID deaths

Since our last report: All countries listed above have all reported an increase in virus deaths, but have each maintained their ranking over the last seven days.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

