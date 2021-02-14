21ºF

Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on Feb. 14, 2021

Identifying the top 15 countries currently most affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Los trabajadores sanitarios Diego Feitosa Ferreira, derecha, y Clemilton Lopes de Oliveira salen de una casa cuyo residente se neg a vacunarse contra el coronavirus en el municipio de Labrea, estado de Amazonas, Brasil, 12 de febrero de 2021. (AP Foto/Edmar Barros)
The coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

Each week, we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 2:24 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2021.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 108,715,375 -- an increase of more than 2.7 million since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

  1. United States - 27,616,922 COVID cases
  2. India - 10,904,940 COVID cases
  3. Brazil - 9,809,754 COVID cases
  4. United Kingdom - 4,049,905 COVID cases
  5. Russia - 4,026,506 COVID cases
  6. France - 3,467,884 COVID cases
  7. Spain - 3,056,035 COVID cases
  8. Italy - 2,721,879 COVID cases
  9. Turkey - 2,586,183 COVID cases
  10. Germany - 2,341,665 COVID cases
  11. Colombia - 2,190,116 COVID cases
  12. Argentina - 2,021,553 COVID cases
  13. Mexico - 1,988,695 COVID cases
  14. Poland - 1,588,955 COVID cases
  15. Iran - 1,518,263 COVID cases

Since our last report: Iran jumped up to #15 in the world, replacing South Africa.

All remaining countries listed above reported an increase in virus cases, but have each maintained their ranking over the last seven days.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 2,397,312 -- an increase of more than 83,600 since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

  1. United States - 484,997 COVID deaths
  2. Brazil - 238,532 COVID deaths
  3. Mexico - 173,771 COVID deaths
  4. India - 155,642 COVID deaths
  5. United Kingdom - 117,386 COVID deaths
  6. Italy - 93,577 COVID deaths
  7. France - 80,961 COVID deaths
  8. Russia - 78,825 COVID deaths
  9. Germany - 65,016 COVID deaths
  10. Spain - 64,747 COVID deaths
  11. Iran - 58,945 COVID deaths
  12. Colombia - 57,425 COVID deaths
  13. Argentina - 50,188 COVID deaths
  14. South Africa - 47,899 COVID deaths
  15. Peru - 43,491 COVID deaths

Since our last report: All countries listed above have all reported an increase in virus deaths, but have each maintained their ranking over the last seven days.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

