Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on Feb. 28, 2021

A Russian medical worker finishes the procedure after administering a shot of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. While excitement and enthusiasm greeted the Western-developed coronavirus vaccine when it was rolled out, the Russian-made serum has received a mixed response, with reports of empty Moscow clinics that offered the shot to health care workers and teachers the first members of the public designated to receive it. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

The coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know Feb. 28, 2021

Each week, we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 12:23 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2021.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 113,950,840.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 28,567,544 COVID cases India - 11,096,731 COVID cases Brazil - 10,517,232 COVID cases Russia - 4,198,400 COVID cases United Kingdom - 4,188,823 COVID cases France - 3,747,263 COVID cases Spain - 3,188,553 COVID cases Italy - 2,925,265 COVID cases Turkey - 2,701,588 COVID cases Germany - 2,449,506 COVID cases Colombia - 2,248,135 COVID cases Argentina - 2,104,197 COVID cases Mexico - 2,084,128 COVID cases Poland - 1,706,986 COVID cases Iran - 1,631,169 COVID cases

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 2,528,117.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 512,346 COVID deaths Brazil - 254,221 COVID deaths Mexico - 185,257 COVID deaths India - 157,051 COVID deaths United Kingdom - 123,083 COVID deaths Italy - 97,699 COVID deaths France - 85,741 COVID deaths Russia - 84,700 COVID deaths Germany - 70,106 COVID deaths Spain - 69,142 COVID deaths Iran - 60,073 COVID deaths Colombia - 59,660 COVID deaths Argentina - 51,946 COVID deaths South Africa - 49,941 COVID deaths Peru - 46,299 COVID deaths

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

Compare the data above to our last report (Feb. 14) right here

Ad

Click here for the latest coronavirus news