World

Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on March 7, 2021

Identifying the top 15 countries currently most affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

A Palestinian medic prepares a shot of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, in Gaza City, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know March 7, 2021

Each week, we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 12:25 p.m. on March 7, 2021.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 116,662,534.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

  1. United States - 28,960,271 COVID cases
  2. India - 11,210,799 COVID cases
  3. Brazil - 10,938,836 COVID cases
  4. Russia - 4,274,263 COVID cases
  5. United Kingdom - 4,231,083 COVID cases
  6. France - 3,942,244 COVID cases
  7. Spain - 3,149,012 COVID cases
  8. Italy - 3,046,762 COVID cases
  9. Turkey - 2,780,417 COVID cases
  10. Germany - 2,508,441 COVID cases
  11. Colombia - 2,273,245 COVID cases
  12. Argentina - 2,146,714 COVID cases
  13. Mexico - 2,125,866 COVID cases
  14. Poland - 1,794,914 COVID cases
  15. Iran - 1,689,692 COVID cases

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 2,590,656.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

  1. United States - 524,541 COVID deaths
  2. Brazil - 264,325 COVID deaths
  3. Mexico - 190,357 COVID deaths
  4. India - 157,756 COVID deaths
  5. United Kingdom - 124,654 COVID deaths
  6. Italy - 99,785 COVID deaths
  7. France - 88,727 COVID deaths
  8. Russia - 87,614 COVID deaths
  9. Germany - 71,956 COVID deaths
  10. Spain - 71,138 COVID deaths
  11. Iran - 60,687 COVID deaths
  12. Colombia - 60,412 COVID deaths
  13. Argentina - 52,870 COVID deaths
  14. South Africa - 50,647 COVID deaths
  15. Peru - 47,681 COVID deaths

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

