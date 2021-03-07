Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on March 7, 2021

The coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.
Each week, we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Data as of 12:25 p.m. on March 7, 2021.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 116,662,534.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases
- United States - 28,960,271 COVID cases
- India - 11,210,799 COVID cases
- Brazil - 10,938,836 COVID cases
- Russia - 4,274,263 COVID cases
- United Kingdom - 4,231,083 COVID cases
- France - 3,942,244 COVID cases
- Spain - 3,149,012 COVID cases
- Italy - 3,046,762 COVID cases
- Turkey - 2,780,417 COVID cases
- Germany - 2,508,441 COVID cases
- Colombia - 2,273,245 COVID cases
- Argentina - 2,146,714 COVID cases
- Mexico - 2,125,866 COVID cases
- Poland - 1,794,914 COVID cases
- Iran - 1,689,692 COVID cases
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 2,590,656.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths
- United States - 524,541 COVID deaths
- Brazil - 264,325 COVID deaths
- Mexico - 190,357 COVID deaths
- India - 157,756 COVID deaths
- United Kingdom - 124,654 COVID deaths
- Italy - 99,785 COVID deaths
- France - 88,727 COVID deaths
- Russia - 87,614 COVID deaths
- Germany - 71,956 COVID deaths
- Spain - 71,138 COVID deaths
- Iran - 60,687 COVID deaths
- Colombia - 60,412 COVID deaths
- Argentina - 52,870 COVID deaths
- South Africa - 50,647 COVID deaths
- Peru - 47,681 COVID deaths
All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.
