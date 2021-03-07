Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on March 7, 2021

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A Palestinian medic prepares a shot of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, in Gaza City, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)

The coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

Each week, we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 12:25 p.m. on March 7, 2021.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 116,662,534.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 28,960,271 COVID cases India - 11,210,799 COVID cases Brazil - 10,938,836 COVID cases Russia - 4,274,263 COVID cases United Kingdom - 4,231,083 COVID cases France - 3,942,244 COVID cases Spain - 3,149,012 COVID cases Italy - 3,046,762 COVID cases Turkey - 2,780,417 COVID cases Germany - 2,508,441 COVID cases Colombia - 2,273,245 COVID cases Argentina - 2,146,714 COVID cases Mexico - 2,125,866 COVID cases Poland - 1,794,914 COVID cases Iran - 1,689,692 COVID cases

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 2,590,656.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 524,541 COVID deaths Brazil - 264,325 COVID deaths Mexico - 190,357 COVID deaths India - 157,756 COVID deaths United Kingdom - 124,654 COVID deaths Italy - 99,785 COVID deaths France - 88,727 COVID deaths Russia - 87,614 COVID deaths Germany - 71,956 COVID deaths Spain - 71,138 COVID deaths Iran - 60,687 COVID deaths Colombia - 60,412 COVID deaths Argentina - 52,870 COVID deaths South Africa - 50,647 COVID deaths Peru - 47,681 COVID deaths

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

