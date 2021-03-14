Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on March 14, 2021

The coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.
Each week, we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Data as of 2:28 p.m. on March 14, 2021.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 119,748,246 -- an increase of more than 3 million from last week.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases
- United States - 29,423,015 COVID cases
- Brazil - 11,439,558 COVID cases
- India - 11,359,048 COVID cases
- Russia - 4,341,381 COVID cases
- United Kingdom - 4,271,710 COVID cases
- France - 4,131,872 COVID cases
- Italy - 3,223,142 COVID cases
- Spain - 3,183,704 COVID cases
- Turkey - 2,879,390 COVID cases
- Germany - 2,578,294 COVID cases
- Colombia - 2,299,082 COVID cases
- Argentina - 2,192,025 COVID cases
- Mexico - 2,163,875 COVID cases
- Poland - 1,906,632 COVID cases
- Iran - 1,746,953 COVID cases
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 2,651,442 -- an increase of 60,000 deaths from last week.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths
- United States - 534,673 COVID deaths
- Brazil - 277,102 COVID deaths
- Mexico - 194,490 COVID deaths
- India - 158,607 COVID deaths
- United Kingdom - 125,753 COVID deaths
- Italy - 102,145 COVID deaths
- France - 90,583 COVID deaths
- Russia - 90,558 COVID deaths
- Germany - 73,420 COVID deaths
- Spain - 72,258 COVID deaths
- Iran - 61,230 COVID deaths
- Colombia - 61,046 COVID deaths
- Argentina - 53,646 COVID deaths
- South Africa - 51,261 COVID deaths
- Peru - 48,841 COVID deaths
All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.
