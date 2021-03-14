Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on March 14, 2021

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A medical worker and school employees check document during a saliva COVID-19 test session at the Niederau school in Strasbourg, eastern France, Thursday, March 11, 2021. France is rolling out coronavirus tests for young schoolchildren that use saliva samples rather than eye-watering nasal swabs, hoping that they will help prevent school closures as the country's epidemic steadily worsens again. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

The coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know March 14, 2021

Each week, we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 2:28 p.m. on March 14, 2021.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 119,748,246 -- an increase of more than 3 million from last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 29,423,015 COVID cases Brazil - 11,439,558 COVID cases India - 11,359,048 COVID cases Russia - 4,341,381 COVID cases United Kingdom - 4,271,710 COVID cases France - 4,131,872 COVID cases Italy - 3,223,142 COVID cases Spain - 3,183,704 COVID cases Turkey - 2,879,390 COVID cases Germany - 2,578,294 COVID cases Colombia - 2,299,082 COVID cases Argentina - 2,192,025 COVID cases Mexico - 2,163,875 COVID cases Poland - 1,906,632 COVID cases Iran - 1,746,953 COVID cases

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 2,651,442 -- an increase of 60,000 deaths from last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 534,673 COVID deaths Brazil - 277,102 COVID deaths Mexico - 194,490 COVID deaths India - 158,607 COVID deaths United Kingdom - 125,753 COVID deaths Italy - 102,145 COVID deaths France - 90,583 COVID deaths Russia - 90,558 COVID deaths Germany - 73,420 COVID deaths Spain - 72,258 COVID deaths Iran - 61,230 COVID deaths Colombia - 61,046 COVID deaths Argentina - 53,646 COVID deaths South Africa - 51,261 COVID deaths Peru - 48,841 COVID deaths

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

