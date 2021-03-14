44ºF

World

Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on March 14, 2021

Identifying the top 15 countries currently most affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Coronavirus
,
COVID-19
,
Coronavirus Pandemic
,
Global News
,
Global Pandemic
,
COVID-19 Cases
,
COVID-19 Deaths
,
Johns Hopkins University
,
Data
,
COVID-19 Data
,
World
,
Pandemic
,
Global Coronavirus
,
Global COVID-19
,
COVID
,
World News
A medical worker and school employees check document during a saliva COVID-19 test session at the Niederau school in Strasbourg, eastern France, Thursday, March 11, 2021. France is rolling out coronavirus tests for young schoolchildren that use saliva samples rather than eye-watering nasal swabs, hoping that they will help prevent school closures as the country's epidemic steadily worsens again. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know March 14, 2021

Each week, we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 2:28 p.m. on March 14, 2021.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 119,748,246 -- an increase of more than 3 million from last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

  1. United States - 29,423,015 COVID cases
  2. Brazil - 11,439,558 COVID cases
  3. India - 11,359,048 COVID cases
  4. Russia - 4,341,381 COVID cases
  5. United Kingdom - 4,271,710 COVID cases
  6. France - 4,131,872 COVID cases
  7. Italy - 3,223,142 COVID cases
  8. Spain - 3,183,704 COVID cases
  9. Turkey - 2,879,390 COVID cases
  10. Germany - 2,578,294 COVID cases
  11. Colombia - 2,299,082 COVID cases
  12. Argentina - 2,192,025 COVID cases
  13. Mexico - 2,163,875 COVID cases
  14. Poland - 1,906,632 COVID cases
  15. Iran - 1,746,953 COVID cases

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 2,651,442 -- an increase of 60,000 deaths from last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

  1. United States - 534,673 COVID deaths
  2. Brazil - 277,102 COVID deaths
  3. Mexico - 194,490 COVID deaths
  4. India - 158,607 COVID deaths
  5. United Kingdom - 125,753 COVID deaths
  6. Italy - 102,145 COVID deaths
  7. France - 90,583 COVID deaths
  8. Russia - 90,558 COVID deaths
  9. Germany - 73,420 COVID deaths
  10. Spain - 72,258 COVID deaths
  11. Iran - 61,230 COVID deaths
  12. Colombia - 61,046 COVID deaths
  13. Argentina - 53,646 COVID deaths
  14. South Africa - 51,261 COVID deaths
  15. Peru - 48,841 COVID deaths

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

Compare the data above to last week’s report here

Click here for the latest coronavirus news

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: