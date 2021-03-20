Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on March 20, 2021

Doctors from the Amerikan Hastanesi hospital in Istanbul and local medical staff taking care for patients in the COVID-19 ward at a the General Hospital in the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia, Thursday, March 18, 2021. As Bosnia faces soaring coronavirus infections and rapidly-filling hospitals, two doctors from Turkey have arrived in Sarajevo to help and offer their insight in the treatment of COVID-19. Bosnia is seeing a huge rise in infections and hospitalizations after a period of relaxed measures and the winter season that saw ski resorts staying open unlike in most of Europe. (AP Photo)

