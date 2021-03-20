Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on March 20, 2021

The coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.
LOCAL: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know March 20, 2021
Each week, we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Data as of 12:26 p.m. on March 20, 2021.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 122,498,605.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases
- United States - 29,742,662 COVID cases
- Brazil - 11,871,390 COVID cases
- India - 11,555,284 COVID cases
- Russia - 4,397,816 COVID cases
- United Kingdom - 4,304,803 COVID cases
- France - 4,242,178 COVID cases
- Italy - 3,332,418 COVID cases
- Spain - 3,212,332 COVID cases
- Turkey - 2,971,633 COVID cases
- Germany - 2,656,104 COVID cases
- Colombia - 2,324,426 COVID cases
- Argentina - 2,234,913 COVID cases
- Mexico - 2,187,910 COVID cases
- Poland - 2,036,700 COVID cases
- Iran - 1,793,805 COVID cases
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 2,704,141.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths
- United States - 541,259 COVID deaths
- Brazil - 290,314 COVID deaths
- Mexico - 197,219 COVID deaths
- India - 159,558 COVID deaths
- United Kingdom - 126,359 COVID deaths
- Italy - 104,241 COVID deaths
- Russia - 93,090 COVID deaths
- France - 91,843 COVID deaths
- Germany - 74,643 COVID deaths
- Spain - 72,910 COVID deaths
- Colombia - 61,771 COVID deaths
- Iran - 61,724 COVID deaths
- Argentina - 54,476 COVID deaths
- South Africa - 52,035 COVID deaths
- Peru - 49,897 COVID deaths
All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.
Compare the data above to last week’s report here