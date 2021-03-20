photo
Global COVID: Tracking countries with the most virus cases, deaths on March 20, 2021

Identifying the top 15 countries currently most affected by the coronavirus pandemic

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

Doctors from the Amerikan Hastanesi hospital in Istanbul and local medical staff taking care for patients in the COVID-19 ward at a the General Hospital in the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia, Thursday, March 18, 2021. As Bosnia faces soaring coronavirus infections and rapidly-filling hospitals, two doctors from Turkey have arrived in Sarajevo to help and offer their insight in the treatment of COVID-19. Bosnia is seeing a huge rise in infections and hospitalizations after a period of relaxed measures and the winter season that saw ski resorts staying open unlike in most of Europe. (AP Photo) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s what to know March 20, 2021

Each week, we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 12:26 p.m. on March 20, 2021.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 122,498,605.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

  1. United States - 29,742,662 COVID cases
  2. Brazil - 11,871,390 COVID cases
  3. India - 11,555,284 COVID cases
  4. Russia - 4,397,816 COVID cases
  5. United Kingdom - 4,304,803 COVID cases
  6. France - 4,242,178 COVID cases
  7. Italy - 3,332,418 COVID cases
  8. Spain - 3,212,332 COVID cases
  9. Turkey - 2,971,633 COVID cases
  10. Germany - 2,656,104 COVID cases
  11. Colombia - 2,324,426 COVID cases
  12. Argentina - 2,234,913 COVID cases
  13. Mexico - 2,187,910 COVID cases
  14. Poland - 2,036,700 COVID cases
  15. Iran - 1,793,805 COVID cases

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 2,704,141.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

  1. United States - 541,259 COVID deaths
  2. Brazil - 290,314 COVID deaths
  3. Mexico - 197,219 COVID deaths
  4. India - 159,558 COVID deaths
  5. United Kingdom - 126,359 COVID deaths
  6. Italy - 104,241 COVID deaths
  7. Russia - 93,090 COVID deaths
  8. France - 91,843 COVID deaths
  9. Germany - 74,643 COVID deaths
  10. Spain - 72,910 COVID deaths
  11. Colombia - 61,771 COVID deaths
  12. Iran - 61,724 COVID deaths
  13. Argentina - 54,476 COVID deaths
  14. South Africa - 52,035 COVID deaths
  15. Peru - 49,897 COVID deaths

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

