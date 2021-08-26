Live stream: President Biden to address nation following Kabul attacks

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is set to speak following the deadly explosions outside the airport in Kabul that killed 12 U.S. service members and scores of Afghans.

The White House says Biden will address the nation from the White House at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen struck crowds of Afghans waiting in Kabul to flee life under the Taliban on departing flights. A U.S. operation airlifting American citizens and vulnerable Afghans to other countries is set to end Tuesday, a deadline set by Biden.

The Islamic State group's affiliate in Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Biden has been under intense pressure to extend the evacuations beyond Tuesday, but repeatedly has cited the threat of attack for sticking to his deadline.

Ad

Read more: Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops