Wyandotte man charged with 22 crimes for selling items stolen from Canton stores at pawn shop

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - A Wyandotte man was arraigned on 22 charges Thursday in connection with criminal activity at a pawn shop, Canton Township police said.

Canton Township officers and Michigan State Police troopers investigated alleged criminal enterprise activity at Tony's Pawn Shop on Fort Street in Wyandotte for five months.

On Wednesday, Canton Township police executed a search warrant at the pawn shop. Anthony Paul Wojtala, 25, was arrested during the search.

Officials said Wojtala purchased high-value items that had been stolen from Home Depot, Target, Walmart, Sam's Club, Kroger and Meijer stores in Canton Township. He is accused of buying the stolen items and selling them through Tony's Pawn Shop.

Wojtala is also accused of selling some of the stolen items from his home in Wyandotte.

"This is yet another case that illustrates how businesses in Wayne County are continuously fleeced," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. "The alleged behavior of this defendant affects every consumer in our region."

Wojtala was arraigned on 22 charges:

One count of conducting a criminal enterprise -- a 20-year felony

Two counts of using a computer to commit a crime -- seven- and 20-year felonies

Eight counts of organized retail crime -- five-year felonies

Six counts of second-hand dealer, failure to display or record transactions -- six-month misdemeanors

Five counts of receiving and concealing stolen property -- five-year felonies

Habitual offender -- fourth offense

A probable cause conference is scheduled for July 27 in Southgate. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 2 in Wyandotte.

