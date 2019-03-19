Wyandotte police bust man suspected in nearly 30 property destruction crimes

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - A one man crime spree Downriver may have come to an end with an arrest in Wyandotte.

“I mean, what would motivate somebody to do something just to be mean?” said Ann Rudisill with Downriver for Veterans.

That’s the question many people including Ann Rudisill are wondering Tuesday night, after police arrested a 39-year old male they believe is involved in 27 incidents of destruction of property, “For 27 incidents, first off, why?” Rudisill said.

Ann Rudisill is with Downriver for Veterans. It’s a small company but they do big things: “It could be getting their discharge papers, furniture, food, cars, mobile homes,”

Her store sits in Downtown Wyandotte. It’s the same area where police arrested the suspect. Police said he targeted a two square mile area in Wyandotte. He put super glue in the locks of businesses, and also used his key to scratch several cars.

Police said this happened in the area of Fort Street, Eureka and Goddard from January to March. Rudisill said she was almost a victim.

“He had a hoody on. He had oversized pants and he was behind our warehouse. He was, like, walking back and forth and checking the door. By the time the police got here, he was gone. I don’t know where he went,” Rudisill said.

