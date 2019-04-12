Yates Cider Mill in Rochester Hills opens for spring season

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - Of all the seasonal businesses in Metro Detroit, the one that opened Friday may be the most likely to have many of you asking, "Why?"

Yates Cider Mill in Rochester Hills fired up the presses, doughnut machines, ovens and more. Due to more efficient ways to store apples over the winter months, the business is able to reopen in the spring.

Mike Titus, with Yates Cider Mill, said the stored apples make the best cider.

It's not just cider and doughnuts though -- every part of Yates is open. including the bakery and the creamery -- and it will stay this way the rest of the year.

Yates, which has been around since 1863, is located at 1990 East Avon Road in Rochester Hills.

