Young children survive attack on MacKenzie Street home in Detroit

DETROIT - Two children are still hospitalized following an attack and shooting at a home on Detroit's west side Tuesday.

A 24-year-old man is in custody in connection with the shooting and the prosecutor's office is reviewing a warrant request for him. Police said the woman, man, the boy and the young girl are still in critical condition.

Police said the woman is a mother to the children. She, along with her son and another man were shot in the attack on MacKenzie Street. The young girl was hit so hard by the suspect her baby teeth came out.

The woman's 11-year-old son escaped the scene and ran to a nearby store to get help.

The prosecutor's office is looking at all the evidence in the case before deciding what charges the suspect will face.

