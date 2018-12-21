Young mother, toddler killed in Taylor house fire; 4-year-old hospitalized

At least one person was killed in a house fire Dec. 21, 2018 in Taylor. (WDIV)

TAYLOR, Mich. - A 23-year-old mother and her 2-year-old son are dead after a fire Thursday night at their home on Jackson Street in Taylor.

The woman's 4-year-old daughter was rescued from the burning home and is at Children's Hospital. Her condition is not known at this time. No one else was in the home at the time.

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused this deadly fire. It started about 11 p.m. Thursday. Investigators believe it may have started in the basement of the home, which is on Jackson Street between Hayes and Champagne.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.