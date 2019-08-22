Ypsilanti man dies after crashing motorcycle into turning car, officials say

The scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Scio Township on Aug. 19, 2019. (WDIV)

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An Ypsilanti man was killed Monday when he crashed his motorcycle into a car that was turning into a Meijer store parking lot in Scio Township, officials said.

Devin Harrison, 22, was traveling north on Zeeb Road near Jackson Road around 2:25 p.m. Monday, police said.

He crashed his motorcycle into a vehicle that was turning west into the Meijer parking lot from northbound Zeeb Road, according to authorities.

Harrison died despite lifesaving efforts from Washtenaw County deputies and emergency medical personnel.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

Nobody else was injured.

The crash is still under investigation.

You can see aerial video of the crash scene here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.