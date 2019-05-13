Ypsilanti Township man arrested after shooting friend in the chest, police say

The victim is from the Ann Arbor and had to undergo surgery Saturday night.

DETROIT - An 18-year-old from Ypsilanti Township is in custody after shooting his friend in the chest, police said.

The shooter appears to have accidentally discharged a firearm, shooting his friend, according to Derrick Jackson, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Stevens Drive Saturday.

Huron Valley paramedics responded at around 4:20 p.m., and transported the victim to the emergency room at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Superior Township.

The victim had to undergo surgery Saturday night. Police said the victim's condition is unknown.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.