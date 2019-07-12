Ypsilanti Township man mistakes wife for intruder, fatally shoots her, police say

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An Ypsilanti Township man shot and killed a person he thought was an intruder inside his home before realizing it was his wife, police said.

Authorities said the man was asleep at 1:30 a.m. Thursday when he heard someone inside his house on Desoto Avenue near Tyler and Ecrose roads.

The man told investigators he thought someone other than his wife and two children was inside their home.

"He grabs his weapon," said Derrick Jackson, of the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office. "He goes to look, and what he sees is a shadowy figure. He pulls the trigger. Unfortunately, he ends up killing his wife."

Jackson said the man kept the weapon near his bed. When he heard the noise, he had no reason to believe it was his wife in another part of the house at 1:30 a.m., according to authorities.

"The way he reports it is the entire family was asleep," Jackson said. "They were all in their beds. He thought his wife was next to him."

It's unclear how many times the husband shot his wife, but her injuries killed her instantly, officials said.

Their 2- and 4-year-old children were in the next room, police said.

The man called 911 after realizing it was his wife, officials said. He was taken into custody as detectives verify his story.

"Our job is to gather all the facts," Jackson said. "He's in custody because, obviously, a murder happened. It's up to the prosecutors to decide what, if any, charges may be."

Jackson said there is no indication the couple had marital problems but they are still investigating. He said this incident highlights gun safety and knowing when to pull out a weapon.

"I think this is one of those examples of how important it is when you have a weapon in your home -- that decision-making process," Jackson said.

The man is expected to be released soon as prosecutors consider his story.

Police said there is a security camera mounted outside but the shooting was inside so it wasn't caught on camera.

Investigators said the man was emotional. The children are being looked after by family members.

