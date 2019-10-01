Ypsilanti Township man shot at during road rage incident

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities said a man was shot at Monday during a road rage incident in Ypsilanti Township.

According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department, the 64-year-old man was driving in the area of E. Michigan Avenue and Rawsonville Road about 5:40 p.m. when the shots were fired. The man was not injured.

Authorities said the shooter fled westbound on E. Michigan Avenue in a gray SUV.

The shooting remains under investigation.

