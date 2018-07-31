News

Ypsilanti Township teenager arrested for stealing guns from business, police say

16-year-old charged with armed robbery of firearms at business

By Derick Hutchinson
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 16-year-old Ypsilanti Township resident was arrested Monday for stealing guns from a business, police said.

The incident happened around 1:40 p.m. Deputies with the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office were called to the 2800 block of Washtenaw Avenue for a report of a robbery.

Deputies found the teenager, who was arrested for armed robbery of firearms, at a business.

The stolen guns were recovered, police said.

Nobody was injured.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.

