Voting for Best Marching Band AND Best Spirit Squad starts Wednesday!

Thank you all for voting in our Best Marching Band and Best Spirit Squad contests! We've tallied up the tens of thousands of votes we received this year to bring you the Top 10 for each competition. Did your school make it to the Top 10?

BEST SPIRIT SQUAD 📣 Allen Park

Carleton Airport

Garden City

Gibraltor Carlson

Macomb L'Anse Creuse North

Royal Oak

Southgate Anderson

Utica Eisenhower

Woodhaven

Wyandotte Roosevelt

BEST MARCHING BAND 🥁 Belleville Marching Tigers

Cousino High School Marching Band

Holly High School

Oxford Wildcat Marching Band

Port Huron Big Red Marching Machine

Southgate High School

Troy Colt Marching Band

Utica High School

Waterford Kettering High School

Wyandotte Roosevelt Marching Chiefs

Congratulations to the finalists! But we aren't done yet! Now that the list has been narrowed down to 10, we're looking for our NUMBER 1️⃣ ! Starting Wednesday at noon, you can vote out of these finalists who will take the crown and know as the 4Frenzy Best. Voting ends on Oct. 13, so hurry!

VOTE for your top pick in Marching Band

and

VOTE for your top pick in Spirit Squad

