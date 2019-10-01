Voting for Best Marching Band AND Best Spirit Squad starts Wednesday!

Thank you all for voting in our Best Marching Band and Best Spirit Squad contests! We've tallied up the tens of thousands of votes we received this year to bring you the Top 10 for each competition. Did your school make it to the Top 10?
BEST SPIRIT SQUAD 📣
- Allen Park
- Carleton Airport
- Garden City
- Gibraltor Carlson
- Macomb L'Anse Creuse North
- Royal Oak
- Southgate Anderson
- Utica Eisenhower
- Woodhaven
- Wyandotte Roosevelt
BEST MARCHING BAND 🥁
- Belleville Marching Tigers
- Cousino High School Marching Band
- Holly High School
- Oxford Wildcat Marching Band
- Port Huron Big Red Marching Machine
- Southgate High School
- Troy Colt Marching Band
- Utica High School
- Waterford Kettering High School
- Wyandotte Roosevelt Marching Chiefs
Congratulations to the finalists! But we aren't done yet! Now that the list has been narrowed down to 10, we're looking for our NUMBER 1️⃣ ! Starting Wednesday at noon, you can vote out of these finalists who will take the crown and know as the 4Frenzy Best. Voting ends on Oct. 13, so hurry!
VOTE for your top pick in Marching Band
and
VOTE for your top pick in Spirit Squad
