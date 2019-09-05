Help Me Hank: Kelly Stafford's health scare, Ford recall, email scam

Hi all,

Welcome to life after Labor Day: school, cooler temperatures and football. I'm ready for all of it, but I'm not ready for winter.

So slow your roll, Mother Nature.

The newsletter is a bit different this week because our coverage has focused mainly on one story. It's a story we were honored to tell.

As some of you may know, I've been friends with Matthew and Kelly Stafford for several years. We've been through weddings, babies and a recent medical scare together.

Kelly was diagnosed with a brain tumor earlier this year. I still remember the day she told me. I was driving and had to pull over. The news was just so surprising. Thankfully, the surgery was a success, and the road to recovery continues.

Kelly decided she wanted to share her story because she not only wanted to warn others of the symptoms, but also wanted to thank Detroiters for all the love and support. It was incredible to see the outpouring of love and support for the Stafford family.

I know Detroit sports fans can sometimes be tough on the quarterback, but in this case, Detroiters did what they always do best: rally around those who need help.

We aired four separate stories on Kelly's battle, her entire journey, the sudden role reversal she and Matthew found themselves in and her thank you to Detroit.

I also had a unique opportunity to meet with the incredible local doctor at the University of Michigan who performed her 12-hour surgery -- and it was supposed to be only six hours!

I was so impressed with Dr. Thompson. Matthew described him as a rock star, and that is so fitting. The main message in the medical piece: Listen to your body. Kelly did. She knew something wasn't right, and if she hadn't acted when she did, she might have lost her hearing.

I hope you will watch and share these important stories. Also, there's exclusive content from our interviews that we put on ClickOnDetroit.com. There's always so much content when we do these interviews that we can't pack into our television stories. There are online video extensions of each topic, such as her transition back into motherhood and the importance of women listening to their bodies. Enjoy!

As we wrap; I hope this newsletter finds you happy and, most importantly, healthy.

Hank

Email: helpmehank@wdiv.com

@HelpMeHank

I don't want to jinx this, but it's been a pretty quiet recall week.

Usually we have a few to choose from, and it makes us all quite frustrated.

But there is one big one from this week.

Ford is recalling more than 550,000 pickup trucks and SUVs. There's a problem with the seat back. It might not properly restrain people in a crash. I don't think it can get scarier than that.

This recall covers certain F-150 and Super Duty pickup trucks, as well as Explorers and Expedition SUVs.

All affected models are between 2018 and 2020.

This email scam warning is coming from Dearborn police, but these are good for everyone to hear because you never know when something like this will hit your community.

The email claims Dearborn crime increased by 78% and residents need to buy a security camera.

There's a link in there that claims to assist customers.

The real Dearborn Police Department says crime is actually down 14%, so if you get an email like this, delete it.

Never click any links in an email from someone you don't know personally.

Target is holding an end-of-summer clearance sale, so if you're looking for something for next summer, like a new swimsuit, buy it now!

They're offering up to 70% off clothing and up to 50% off home goods.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.