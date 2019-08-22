Help Me Hank: Michigan road debate continues, Instagram privacy scare, chicken recall

DETROIT - Hi everyone!

Is it just me, or is it starting to feel like fall? Don't hate the messenger, but it is getting a bit crisper. Plus, some stores already have the fall merch out. Stop! I'm not ready for pumpkins yet.

The road debate continues in Michigan. This week business leaders spoke out, telling lawmakers to get it done. The governor is still pushing her gas tax hike and some Republicans are still saying, "No way."

Do you have suggestions? Almost everyone agrees that around $2 billion needs to get raised. But how do we do it? We will continue to follow this closely. I'm tired of getting flat tires. Remember this one I got? I was furious! I had just fixed a tire!

Instagram scare! Did you see all the posts on IG warning people that changes in the privacy policy could affect their own content? It was a hoax, but we do have important info you need to remember when you post on social media! Watch and share.

We also talked budgets this week. It's never too late to start saving, so why not start now? We also talked about budgets for your children's sports teams. Wow, this can really get expensive. They never had these leagues when I was growing up, but now they're everywhere and can be costly. Our financial guru will help us all stay on track!

I hope you enjoy the rest of the week. I know some are heading back to school next week. That, my friends, is a sure sign fall is on the way!

There's another chicken recall for Tyson Foods. The company is recalling its Weaver-brand chicken patties, which might be contaminated with "foreign matter."

The company didn't offer any more details, which means we have no idea what could be hiding in there!

When it comes to certain types of recalls, the USDA doesn't have to list which stores they were sold in. This is something that really drives me crazy! How are we supposed to know? So, all I can do is tell you to check your freezers and look for the "use by" date of Jan. 31, 2020.

Here's one that I haven't heard of: The FTC is getting reports of callers claiming to be from Medicare, asking people for their Medicare numbers, Social Security numbers and other personal information.

In return, they say they will send a DNA kit for free. They'll even throw in that it's a "great way to test for diseases like cancer." Why wouldn't you take them up on this?

Just hang up! Government agencies rarely call you, and they won't demand personal information on the spot in exchange for payment or a gift.

Meijer has a bunch of great deals for back-to-school time.

Clothing is up to 40% off.

You can also buy a backpack and get one 50% off! Who doesn't love a good deal?

