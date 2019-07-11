Help Me Hank: Salmonella outbreak, driveway repair scam, discount for teachers

Hello, friends!

I hope you’ve enjoyed this post-holiday week. The weather has been great and we’re finally into the summer groove.

Speaking of summer, for many that means pool time. We had the chance to talk to Olympic skier Bode Miller about pool safety. Sadly, his daughter drowned in a swimming pool last year. He’s working with a team to promote a new product that could be a game-changer in keeping children safe near pools.

We had the chance to test the product in my pool, too. I’m already working on getting our 16-month-old daughter comfortable in the pool, so I understand the need for training and education. I was so honored Bode took the time to talk to me.

We also focused on a local bridal shop that closed without warning. This was upsetting. Dozens and dozens of brides and wedding parties were left without their dresses and out big money. I can’t understand how businesses get away with leaving people in the lurch like that after they’ve paid so much money. I spoke with the owner's husband, and he offered little explanation for the sudden closing.

The good news is many local bridal shops are offering discounts or working with manufacturers to get the dresses that had been ordered. Shop owners told me those dresses were in fact ordered and are with the manufacturer. So the question is: Where is all of the money? Weddings are stressful enough. Nobody has time for this drama.

Get ready: Amazon Prime Day is approaching. Are you looking for good deals? There will be tons of discounts for us to discuss. On Friday and Monday morning, we will preview some of those deals and offer insights to help you save.

I hope you all have a great weekend. I think we're going to hit the Detroit Zoo (yes, I bought the family pass -- thanks for the advice) and enjoy this Pure Michigan weather. If you're on Instagram, you may have noticed Kristen Bell (Royal Oak native) and her family are also in the area, loving the weather, and she keeps using the hashtag #puremichigan. Love that!

Be well,

Hank

Email: helpmehank@wdiv.com

@HelpMeHank

Yikes! This one made me run to my own kitchen cupboard.

The CDC and the FDA are investigating an outbreak of salmonella in 13 states, including Michigan that’s been linked to pig ear dog treats.

Pet Supplies Plus is recalling bulk pig ear products sold in all of its locations because of this.

Salmonella can make your dog sick, but the concern is also for the pet owners who are handling the treats.

That’s right, people are getting sick. So check your cupboards and throw them away.

You’re probably looking to get a few things done outside this summer, but be careful of a common scam that goes around at this time of year.

Sealcoating scams particularly target seniors. Scammers come by, out of the blue, offering to make repairs to your driveway, but they do very little work or the work they do doesn’t hold up. Before you can call them to complain, they’ve already taken your money and ran. We’ve had people right here in Metro-Detroit get scammed.

If someone approaches you, ask for a card and some references. We always have to say it: Never pay the full price upfront.

Meijer is doing its annual back-to-school discount for teachers.

I never think it’s fair that teachers have to buy for their classrooms. Teachers don’t get that money back. They aren’t paid enough as it is. We really need more funding for our schools.

But that doesn’t mean we can ignore the fact that teachers do buy for their classrooms. I know a lot of teachers, and that’s just a reality.

Right now, through Sept. 28, Meijer is doing a 15% off discount for teachers. So if you’re looking to shop early, head there now.

Other stories of the week

Seniors at an apartment complex in Detroit called me after weeks of having no air-conditioning in this sweltering heat. I tracked down management, who said they were working on the issue.

I kept checking back in, and just a few days later, I was happy to see most of the units were cooling down with fix air conditioners. Management says they’re continuing to work on the rest to make sure all will be cool this summer.

Mark, one of our viewers, called our team upset after a dumpster had been left on his street for months. It wasn’t just ugly to look at, but it became a traffic hazard for people whizzing down the street. (Not to mention neighbors who had to back their cars out of the driveway.)

I don’t think I can convey to you the smell. People started using the dumpster as their own dumping ground for trash. In this heat, the smell only got worse. When he called us, I couldn’t let that thing sit there for much longer. Detroiters shouldn’t have to deal with it. I’m happy to say it’s now gone.

The summer to-do list might be long. Wouldn’t it be nice to just hire someone to do your yardwork? Apps make it that much easier for you to get the job done during the time frame you want it and at the price you need it.

Check out this app, which is being called Uber for lawn care. The founder of the app came out to my house to talk to me about how it works.

