October 3, 2019: The Buzz from Live In The D

National Pizza Month

Did you see this on Live In The D?!

🎶 The Detroit Youth Choir is the hottest thing in the city right now. After coming second on America's Got Talent, this group of young singers is now preparing for their next big show in the spotlight in Las Vegas. Director Anthony White, and members of the choir, talked with Live In The D about what to expect. (They also got Tati to join in on a song)

🦖 Dinosaurs are in the D! The family can take a trip back in time this weekend and interact with these prehistoric creatures. There are even baby dinosaurs, including a baby T-Rex, that visited us in studio and sat right next to Jason.

What's Happening Around The D

🗓️ Fall Flavor Weekends at The Henry Ford

🗓️ Light Up Livernois

🗓️ An evening with Carol Burnett

🗓️ Founders Detroit: Outer Limits party

🗓️ Latin Trap Night

Where to take your "boo" this Halloween

👻 This week Tati got brave and visited one of the scariest attractions in Metro Detroit. Do you think you could make it through?

🎃 Here are 5 Haunted Attractions you can check out in South East Michigan

🍫 What's your favorite treat? Don't trick us. Check out the Halloween Candy Bracket and vote for your favorite treat.

