Battle of the Bands 2018 at America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit

Brighton High School Marching Band

Brighton High School is one of the larger bands, consisting of 265 students led by band director Gabrielle Hoffman. They have superior ratings in the Michigan State and and Orchestra Festival and received the Golden Mickey award at Festival Disney in Orlando, Florida. The song that they will be performing to in the TV zone will be We Need a Little Christmas by Jerry Herman and arranged by Jay Bocook.

Cass Tech High School Marching Band

Brighton High School's band consists of 50 members led by Sharon Allen. They have been performing for 30 years and have performed at notable events such as the opening of the Little Ceasar's Arena and for President Barack Obama's inaugural festival in 2013. They will be performing a mix of Aretha Franklin's music in the TV zone, which will include the songs Freeway of Love, Chain of Fools, and Natural Woman.

Chippewa Valley High School Marching Band

Chippewa Valley's "Big Reds" Marching band has 145 stduents and has been performing in America's Thanksgiving Parade for 18 consecutive years, winning the Best Band in 2013 and 2016. They are led by band director Tim Hoey and will be performing the White Stripes Seven Nation Army in the TV zone.

Dakota High School Marching Band

The Dakota Marching band has 157 students led by band director Justin Makarewicz. They attend Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association festivals and have obtained Division I ratings numerous times. They have been a part of America's Thanksgiving Parade for six years, and they will be performing Christmas Carols on Parade in the TV zone.

Divine Child High School Marching Band

Performing for the 4th time in America's Thanksgiving Parade, Divine Child's marching band won the best band award in 2011. The band has 130 students and is led by band director Robert Bush. This February, they will be marching at the Magic Kingdom in Disney World, and have also performed in Chicago, Washington D.C., New York City, Nashville, and Toronto. They will be performing Let It Snow in the TV zone.

Fraser High School Marching Band

Fraser High School's "Rambler" Marching Band has a whopping 260 members led by James Rodgers. As you could probably guess, they are the largest marching bands in Macomb County, and they have been the largest for 13 years. This isn't their first rodeo, as Fraser performed six times in America's Thanksgiving Parade. In 2004, they won the Best Band. Could this year also be their year? You will see them performing Finesse by Bruno Mars in the TV zone.

Marysville High School Marching Band

The Marysville Viking Regiment, led by Dennis Duso, consists of 193 students. They have been members of the Michigan Competing Band Association (MCBA) since 1995, and have been ranked top 10 in the state for the past 20 years in the Flight III category of the MCBA. The song that they will be performing in the TV zone during the parade is Sleigh Ride by Leroy Anderson.

Port Huron Northern High School Marching Band

Port Huron Northern's marching band is led by Erick Senkmajer, and they are known for their high-energy performances. Consisting of 185 students, the band has performed in Orlando, Washington D.C.,Ohio, New York, Canada, and all over the state of Michigan. The song that they will be performing when they reach the TV zone is Christmas Medley.

St. John's High School

St. John's High School Redwing Band, led by band director Roy Davis Jr., has 140 students involved. Every other year since 1991, they have performed at America's Thanksgiving Parade. For 33 years, they have received straight 1's at the Marching Band Festival, and the troupe has an upcoming trip to Hawaii in 2019. They will be performing Aretha Franklin's Think in the TV zone.

Troy Athens High School Marching Band

Athens High School marching band has 100 students led by band director Adam Cable. They have been competing for four decades, and they have won the best band in America's Thanksgiving Parade numerous times. They will be performing Crazy in Love by Beyonce in the TV zone.

Warren Mott High School Marching Band

Erik Miller has been the director of Warren Mott's marching band for 16 years. This 140 member unit has traveled to a wide variety of locations to perform for others. On top of being a part of the 2018 America's Thanksgiving Parade, they have also performed in Washington D.C.'s National Memorial Day Parade. The band plans on performing Justin Timberlake's Can't Stop the Feeling for their TV zone performance.