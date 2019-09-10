Detroit Youth Choir to open America's Thanksgiving Day Parade

DETROIT - The Detroit Youth Choir, which is having a successful run on "America's Got Talent," will be the opening act at the 93rd America's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The choir will perform at 10 a.m. Nov. 28. It will also perform at the Hob Nobble Gobble fundraiser on Nov. 22.

"We are elated to have this remarkable group celebrated once again on a national stage when they open the parade for us on Thanksgiving morning," said Tony Michaels, president & CEO of The Parade Company. "The Detroit Youth Choir shines a light on what is possible in Detroit."

DYC is performing on the live semifinal of "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday night. Click here for details, including how to vote for the choir.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.