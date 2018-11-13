See who's performing at 'America's Thanksgiving Parade'

"America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van" on Local 4 will be providing a lot of entertainment including dancing, singing, and music. Here are the performers you'll see on Local 4 Thanksgiving morning between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Steffanie Christi’an

Hear the vocals of Steffanie Christi'an, a singer-songwriter hailing from Detroit. Christi'an has traveled around the world performing for audiences of many sizes and in 2019 she will be joining the Detroit band Inner City on a world tour. She's also made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with Taylor Mac, and is releasing her first full-length LP, It's Complicated, in February 2019.

THUMMp

The a cappella group THUMMp performs nationally and internationally, and has been voted "Best in the Midwest" multiple times. Originally from Michigan, they are the only a cappella group from the mitten to make it to the Harmony Sweepstakes National Finals.

LRenee and Phil Denny

Singer LRenee teams up with saxophone player Phil Denny for their performance at "America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van." Denny is a No. 1 Billboard recording artist and LRenee's album made it to No.1 on the Billboard R&B charts.

Mid American Pom Pon All Stars

The Mid American Pom Pon All Stars, based in Farmington Hills, have performed for "America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van" since their start in 1986. High school dance and pom pon teams make up this troupe, and it gives these students an opportunity to perform nationally to showcase their talents.