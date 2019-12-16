All new All 4 Pets special is this week on Local 4

The cuteness quotient is off the charts on the next All 4 Pets Special, airing 8 p.m. Wednesday on Local 4.

Bunny lovers will go inside the Great Lakes Rabbit Sanctuary, a unique rescue organization that helps hundreds of domestic rabbits find permanent homes every year.

We’ll tool around town with Yukon and Cheyenne, a brother-and-sister pair of Alaskan malamutes who are so strikingly beautiful, they stop people in their tracks – even a U.S. President.

The new All 4 Pets spokespet is a handsome ginger hunk named Wesley, and he’s ready to reign.

It’s easy to buy presents for your pets, but what about for the people who love them? We have a bunch of unusual gift ideas for people obsessed with their pets.

Plus, a look back at some of the talented animals who’ve competed on America’s Got Talent in past seasons.

We hope you’ll join hosts Jason Carr and Priya Mann, this Wednesday at 8pm.