Metro Detroit animal shelters reaching capacity put out call to get dogs adopted

Metro Detroit animal shelters put out call to get dogs adopted after reaching capacity again

Animal shelters were seeing more people adopting and fostering pets at the beginning of the pandemic.

But as things have opened up for people to get out of the house, shelters in Metro Detroit have filled up again.

Detroit Animal Care and Control was overflowing with dogs and there was nowhere for them to go.

“We are not just full, we are beyond full. Today (Friday) was a big push because we may be forced to euthanize animals because we’ve run out of room,” said Mark Kumpf, director of Detroit Animal Care.

The shelter has 84 kennels for regular service and they had more than 110 dogs. City officials said 27 dogs were at serious risk of being euthanized. That’s when the shelter reached out everyone and anyone.

A post on Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control’s Facebook page reads, “The shelter is FULL FULL FULL and we want every dog to get a chance at a new life in a loving home.”

Adoption fees were waived and word spread quickly.

One volunteer at the shelter shared a picture of people lined outside. She said it was overwhelming to see the outpouring from those wanting to help. Staff worked tireless to get the dogs adopted and fostered, she said.

“Our rescue partners helped us out today. We placed almost 40 animals just today,” said Kumpf.

The shelter is now within capacity; however, the problem persists.

Kumpf said shelters across the area are full and in need of more adopters and people to foster. They also urge people to spay and neuter their pets.

“Everybody’s full and we’re all in the same boat. We just need people to come in and bail out the water,” he said.

There are still 10 to 12 dogs in the Detroit shelter in need of a home now. Fees are waived all weekend. The shelter is open10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Chrysler Drive.