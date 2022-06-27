How to help your dog stay safe, comfortable when fireworks are going off

DETROIT, MI - JUNE 23: General view of the 56th Annual Detroit Fireworks Show at Millender Center on June 23, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Paul Warner/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The BISSELL Pet Foundation has some advice for pet owners whose dogs become frightened when fireworks are going off.

According to data, July is the highest month for intakes at animal shelters across the country and many shelters are already facing overcrowding issues.

The foundation wants owners to take every precaution to keep their pets safe during the Fourth of July celebrations and lower the risk of a pet escaping and ending up in a shelter.

“Shelters are full right now and space is limited. Please be proactive to keep your pet safe at home and ensure they are microchipped with updated information,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “A microchip is not a GPS, but it will increase your chances of reuniting with your pet if they are ever lost.”

Tips to keep your pet safe during fireworks

The BISSELL Pet Foundation shared the following tips to keep pets safe during fireworks shows.

Keep pets indoors in a quiet place where they will feel comfortable.

Give pets their favorite toy and check on them often to ensure they are calm.

Be sure your pet has a microchip with up-to-date information.

Always keep ID tags on your pet and ensure the collar and tags are secure.

Tire your pets out by spending more time exercising them than normal to keep them calm.

The next National Empty the Shelters event will be held on July 11 - 31. People looking to adopt a cat or dog will be able to with a reduced fee from one of the participating shelters. View the list of shelters here.

