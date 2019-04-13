Beagles rescued from drug testing now up for adoption at Michigan Humane Society

DETROIT - The Michigan Humane Society is accepting applications for retired laboratory research animals.

The application can be completed online here. The Humane Society will stop taking applications on Sunday at 8 p.m. After that, the team will start reviewing the applications to find homes for the animals.

The Humane Society wants potential adopters to be aware that adopters will have to have a lot of patience and time to train the adopted dogs. Training could be a monthslong process, and the dogs might not be a good fit for activities most other dogs enjoy.

The Humane Society will not accept paper applications or inquiries on the phone or email.

The humane society took in more than 30 beagles after a western Michigan laboratory stopped conducting tests on the dogs.

