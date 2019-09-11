Bring your pet to our Local 4 tent at Barktoberfest in Royal Oak this weekend!

Stop by Local 4's "All 4 Pets" tent and get a free giveaway, maybe even win a prize by entering your pet's picture in our doggy contest!

Hosted by the Royal Oak Chamber of Commerce and 360 Event Productions, this event is centered around craft beer and music and will feature pet-related shopping and contests.

Where: Memorial Park in Royal Oak (13 & Woodward)

When: September 14 & 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $5 (10 & under are FREE)

Barktoberfest Royal Oak, is an Octoberfest celebration where dogs are invited to participate in fun activities throughout the weekend.

The weekend will be filled with live music from local favorites Killer Flamingos, Sarah Sherrard, Half Light Music and JD Acoustic. On Saturday, enjoy live music from Nora Jane Struthers, an American singer-songwriter based out of Nashville, Tennessee who is notable for her critically acclaimed American and rock roots!

There will be mouthwatering barbeque from Lazybones Smokehouse and local’s favorite Little Brothers Burgers. It wouldn’t be an Oktoberfest celebration without ice-cold brews from Samuel Adams, Roak Brewing Co, Griffin Claw and Atwater Brewing Co. Brewers will be set up at the event showcasing some of their best beers on tap. The bar will feature Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Bulleit Bourbon Lemonade and Truly Hard Seltzers.

Plus, plenty of water bowls for the thirsty pups in the Tito’s Handmade Vodka cooling station.

Barktoberfest will feature over 30 pet related vendors featuring pet fashions, unique gifts, homemade goods, dog food companies and much more.

Guests are encouraged to bring their dogs (on a 6 ft. or shorter leash) to the event so that their furry friends can enjoy the sounds and entertainment and perhaps even compete in the Pug Run, Costume Contest, Chihuahua and Wiener Dog Races. And back by popular demand the Ugliest Dog Contest. Does your dog have a face only a mother can love? Well that mug just might win you six months of Dog Food!

Registrations for these contests take place each day at the Chamber information booth. Prizes, donated by participating sponsors and exhibitors, will be given out during the weekend.

Barktoberfest Royal Oak has a small entrance fee for hours of fun -- $5 per person, with children 10 and under free. A portion of gate proceeds will benefit Detroit Dog Rescue and the Royal Oak Animal Shelter.

For additional information, visit www.RoyalOakChamber.com

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.