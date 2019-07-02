Can CBD be used to calm your pets during Independence Day celebrations?

This season, many pet owners are turning to cannabidiol (CBD) to soothe their pets during loud and stressful situations.

As we approach Independence Day, many are wondering – is CBD safe for pets?

New studies are encouraging and show that CBD can be used on pets safely in a controlled manner.

Anxiety affects dogs in many different ways, and like people, some are more susceptible to it than others.

CBD is a natural substance found in the hemp plant and has seen success when used to relieve anxiety in people.

There's a lot of confusion between CBD and marijuana. Despite both coming from a hemp plant, they are different substances and bodies respond to them differently.

CBD interacts with the body's endocannabinoid and reportedly soothes and calms anxiety. The endocannabinoid system is a newly discovered and complex biological system that's not that well understood yet. It's believed endocannabinoids -- naturally produced or taken as a supplement -- stimulates and encourages the body to create serotonin. Since it lacks the psychoactive THC, it doesn't get users high.

THC, however, can be toxic to pets. Similar to chocolate, onions, grapes, specific nuts and other foods -- what can be safe for a human can be dangerous to pets and cause underlying health problems. PetPoisonHelpline.com reports the number of pets treated for THC has raised more than 400 percent in the last six years. Additionally, THC is known to cause hypersensitivity in pets, and that can amplify pet anxiety.

If you plan on using CBD to calm your dog during fireworks, storms or other situations, it's important to find a high-quality CBD that won't harm them. Unfortunately, due to the legal gray zone of how supplements are marketed and packaged, it can be difficult to find a specific formula that is pet safe.

There are no current regulations on CBD manufacturing and processing.

For more information how to properly use CBD with your pets, visit the U.S. Hemp Authority's official website here and the Veterinary Cannabis Education and Consulting website here.

