Cats galore: Ferndale's Catfé Lounge expanding this fall

FERNDALE, Mich. - There will soon be even more room to hang out with cats at Ferndale's Catfé Lounge.

The Ferndale Cat Shelter, which operates the cat cafe, has moved into a 1,000-square-foot space next to the cafe.

The new area will be the entryway for the cat cafe and will be a separate space for food, beverages and retail.

When the new space opens next month, a mandatory $10 admission fee will be charged per person. Monthly group passes for up to four people will also be available for $50.

"This expansion is the first step toward our goal in creating a true cafe experience for our guests," said Deanne Iovan, the shelter's executive director. "As a nonprofit, we have to stay focused on our mission to care for homeless felines. The required donation and profits from the coffee and retail shop will help us reach our goal of being sustainable in to the future."

The cat cafe features adoptable cats that guests can spend time with.

The expanded cat cafe will open at 817 Livernois in November.

