Dearborn Brewing helps animals with Dog Days at the Brewery events

DEARBORN, Mich. - Beer and dogs, what could be better?

On the last Sunday of each month, pups and brews come together at Dearborn Brewing for a good cause. Customers can bring their four-legged friends along to the brewery on Michigan Avenue.

Ten percent of all sales during Dog Days at the Brewery are donated to the Michigan Humane Society.

Dogs must be well socialized with other dogs, people and children and must remain on their leashes at the event.

The next Dog Days at the Brewery is from 3-10 p.m. Feb. 25 and every last Sunday of the month. Dearborn Brewing is at 21930 Michigan Ave.

