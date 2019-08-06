Horses, and kitties, and puppies oh my! You'll want to giddy up to this event!

This article is sponsored by the Mike Morse Law Firm.

Two horses and one adorable kitten joined Jason Carr on the Local 4 plaza today to discuss the upcoming Giddy Up Pup event to support the Michigan Humane Society (MHS). It is a new event put on by MHS, the Detroit Police Department's Mounted Division, and the Eastern Market Partnership. People can bring their horses and their dogs to the city to walk an urban trail on Sunday, September 22 from 8 am to noon. The ride kicks off at Eastern Market and will be a 5-mile circuit down to the river through historic downtown and back to Eastern Market. You can find more information and sign up for the event on the Michigan Humane Society's website.

Our Pet of the Week is a calico kitten named Bindi. This 11-week old sweety is looking for an active forever home. Lucy, our Pet of the Week last week has already found her forever home. Remember, if you adopt our Pet of the Week, the Mike Morse Law Firm will cover all the adoption fees.

