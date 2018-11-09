Local 4 rides along with Michigan Humane Society for calls about dogs left out in cold

DETROIT - The busy for investigators with the Michigan Humane Society begins when the first snow of the year arrives. They get a big bump in calls from people worried about animals left out in the cold.

Friday was a busy for day for two Michigan Humane Society investigators, whose job is to make sure animals are safe and warm when the weather gets cold.

“The 'no shelter' in this kind of weather and when it gets colder is just a no-go,” said Chris Ouwerkerk, of the Michigan Humane Society.

Ouwerkerk said the Humane Society often gets more calls about possible animal abuse when the weather is cold.

“They’re all called in by concerned citizens, neighbors, people driving through the neighborhoods,” Ouwerkerk said.

Local 4 rode around with investigators Friday as they checked out the calls. Dog owner Willie Love said his dog has shelter, and even allowed us in the backyard to see the doghouse.

Love showed Local 4 the dog is well taken care of.

“Straw, doghouse, dog chains, leashes," Love said. "He got his shots. He's got everything."

Ouwerkerk said the call was a miscommunication, but Love appreciates the effort.

“I take well care of my dog," Love said. "I want everybody to take care of their dogs and do what they're supposed to do."

