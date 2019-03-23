National Puppy Day: Here's a bunch of puppies who deserve attention

One of the best ways to celebrate National Puppy Day is to stare at cute puppies on the internet.
Look no further:
But wait, it gets better:
Back when I was just a mini sausage 😊❤️ #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/z3Am56xVVK — Crusoe Dachshund (@Celeb_Dachshund) March 22, 2019
It's been 10 years since Coco Chanel Vanderwoof was a puppy, but she was the cutest puppy on the planet. #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/qZHUu7TuV1 — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) March 22, 2019
heppi #NationalPuppyDay from the biggest floof, Buff @TThompson_97 pic.twitter.com/k6k1MwtqAF — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 22, 2019
In honor of #NationalPuppyDay here’s some pics of Watson when he was just a few weeks old 😍 pic.twitter.com/uC41CGy5Tn — Curtis Lepore (@curtislepore) March 22, 2019
Hai hello good morning this seems like a good time for a good boi to make his Twitter debut I hope @darth agrees #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/rMS9oebh3F — Ozzie the Aussie Muppet (@MuppetOzzie) March 22, 2019
And then some people take it kind of far:
#NationalPuppyDay is so cute we could just eat it up.pic.twitter.com/kGETqo7bdX — Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) March 22, 2019
A puppy party:
Happy #NationalPuppyDay
It's time to party! pic.twitter.com/xGVZktJunj — Marcus (@MGSniper) March 22, 2019
More:
