Oakland County animal shelters flooded with kittens available for adoption

Some of the kittens available for adoption this summer. (MARL)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Two animal shelters in Oakland County are flooded with kittens available for adoption.

The kittens can be found at Michigan Animal Rescue League's main location on North Perry Street in Pontiac and the PetSmart on Haggerty Road in Northville.

Dozens of kittens arrive on MARL's doorstep every spring, some only a few days old. The youngest available kitten is 8 weeks old.

MARL helps the kittens by treating them for fleas, illnesses and injuries.

When the kittens are old enough and healthy enough, they are returned to the shelter to meet with potential new families.

Anyone interested in learning more about the kittens can visit MARL's website by clicking here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.