Questions About Your Pet's Health? Ask A Vet

If you have questions about your pet, at live in the D, you can "Ask A Vet".

Doctor Kelley Meyers, a veterinarian and the animal care centers at our partner, The Michigan Humane Society joined us to answer your questions.

Dr. Meyers also talked about what it takes if you want to become a vet!

She says you need a lot of Math and Science. These things are important to know for giving animals medication and knowing what to give them. Also you need to have a lot of first hand animal experience. You need to start to learn animal care and behavior.

As far as school goes, to be become a vet you need 2-4 years of undergrad college including a list of prerequisites and 4 and a half years of veterinary school. Also you need to love animals and people. The most important requirement is to love animals. You will be around them every day.

Viewer Cheryle wrote in with a question about giving her older dog two aspirin a day to help with aches and pains. Dr. Meyers said the aspirin can cause intestinal problems so it's not a pain solution for the long term. She suggested consulting with a veterinarian about other forms of pain medication that are more suitable for dogs.

Viewer Denise wrote in asking about her dog Spanky and the bad cough he gets especially after drinking water. Dr. Meyers says if the cough came on gradually over time it could be a signal of something serious and Denise should consult a doctor.